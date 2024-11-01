Forestry Director urges responsible practices as hunting season opens

An appeal has been made for hunters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to refrain from over hunting the animals for which the hunting season is currently open.

This appeal was made by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence as the shortened hunting season for mammals, reptiles and birds opened on October 1st and ends on December 31st.

Providence said hunters should not be catching Iguanas that are smaller than thirteen inches in length.

Providence is also urging the hunters to avoid taking advantage of the vulnerable animals.

