Superintendent Of Police becomes first Officer in RSVGPF to earn PhD

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is celebrating the historic achievement of Superintendent of Police Kamecia Blake, who becomes the first police officer to attain a Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD).

The Police Force says in a press release, this is a significant milestone in the organization’s history.

The release says Dr. Blake’s accomplishment exemplifies the Constabulary’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous growth.

Currently serving as the Officer in Charge of the Central Division, Dr. Blake previously contributed her expertise to the Criminal Investigation Department and the South Central, Western, and Grenadines Divisions.

Blake’s leadership extended beyond St Vincent and The Grenadines during her secondment to the Regional Security System Headquarters in Barbados, where she served as the Manager of the RSS Training Institute and Staff Officer Training.

In 2010, Dr. Blake made history as the first individual to enter the RSVGPF at the rank of Assistant Superintendent through graduate entry.

Her contributions have been recognized regionally; in 2018, she was honored by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for her role in the modernization of policing within member states.

