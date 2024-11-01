Medicinal Cannabis Authority hosts inaugural Cannabliss festival

The first ever Cannabliss Festival opened this morning with the aim of spotlighting the growing Cannabis Industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority is hosting the three-day Festival at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves underscored the importance of the festival.

Chief Operating Officer, Terryl Mapp highlighted the achievements made by the Government in developing a thriving cannabis industry.

The three-day event will feature a Daily Expo; a Traditional Cultivators Village; Daily Conferences and will conclude with a Reggae Concert, featuring top regional reggae artistes.

