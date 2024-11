MR LEROY MC DONALD DEWAR of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Tuesday October 29th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 10th at the Gospel Hall Church, Bequia. The body lies at the church from 10::00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.

