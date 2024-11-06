A 48-year-old Chauffeur of Vermont/New Montrose, Hudson Prescod has been charged with the offence of misuse of a computer system.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the accused intentionally, or recklessly used his cellular phone, to send an obscene image which was menacing in character and caused an 18-year-old female of New Montrose to feel harassed.

This offence was committed on October 28, 2024, via WhatsApp.

Prescod appeared before the Kingstown Magistrates Court on November 5th and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was fined $10,000.00 EC to be paid by October 31st, 2025

Failure to pay will lead to one year’s imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison.

