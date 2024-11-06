The World Health Organization issued a report last week citing worrying global numbers of Tuberculosis, however, Vincentians should not be alarmed since there have not been any increase in Tuberculosis activity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This statement was made by Medical Officer of Health, in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Roger Duncan, during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Duncan said between 2021 and 2014 the Ministry has confirmed only ten cases of Tuberculosis across the country.

