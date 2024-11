MS PAULETTE DIANA WRIGHT better known as MS DUN and PEARLINA of Eastern Quarry, Laventille, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Evesham Vale died on Friday November 1st at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Monday November 11th at the Maritime Seventh Day Adventist Church, Barataria at 1pm. Burial will be at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery, Trinidad.

