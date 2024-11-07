Students will again showcase various inventions and products during the National Science and Technology Fair, slated for next week.

The November 11th to 15th event will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown under the theme “Sustainability, securing a Brighter Future for SVG.”

Speaking at a Media Launch of the Fair on Tuesday, Education Officer for Science, Juanita Hunte-King said Science is a very important discipline in schools.

Hunte-King also outlined the objectives of the Science and Technology Fair.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joycelyn Blake- Browne would like to see more students get involved in science related subjects.

The National Science and Technology Fair is being sponsored by the St Vincent Electricity Services; St. Vincent Brewery Ltd; St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Credit Union and MacMillan Education.

Image Credit : VC3TV

Like this: Like Loading...

Related