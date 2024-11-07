A resident of Penniston Devin Adams is this country’s newest Lotto Jackpot winner.

Adams was presented with his winning cheque of 335-thousand dollars this morning by General Manager of the National Lotteries Authority, McGregor Sealey.

Sealey urged Adams to use the money wisely.

Meanwhile, Devin Adams, who works in Mustique said he is elated to be the newest jackpot winner. Adams won the lotto jackpot on Friday November 1st with the numbers 2. 3. 10.13.18.

Image Credit : VC3TV

