St. Vincent and the Grenadines has assumed the chairmanship of the Council of Ministers of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Carlos James took over the portfolio from outgoing Chair Shawn Edward of St. Lucia.

Delivering remarks at the opening of the 14th Meeting of the Council of Ministers, Minister James highlighted the important role played by CDEMA.

Minister James urged participating States to continue to provide support to CDEMA.

The forum focused on refining and reinforcing the CDM strategy to enhance resilience, streamline disaster response, and promote climate adaptation.

The session also examined recommendations and policy directions aimed at furthering resilience and sustainable development for all CDEMA participating states.

