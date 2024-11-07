An AgroAlba Agreement has been signed between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

This agreement seeks to boost agricultural production to guarantee food sovereignty for the countries in the bloc.

It was signed by the Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar and his Venezuelan Counterpart, Menry Fernández.

According to the Venezuelan minister, this Agricultural Cooperation Agreement between seeks to attract investors to the Bolivarian nation to allocate resources to rural development.

For his part, Minister Caesar said the agreement provides an “opportunity to produce food” in an affordable way and thus achieve “food sovereignty.”

The agreement was promoted by the International Center for Productive Investment (CIIP) and AgroAlba

AgroAlba is a transformative proposal for agro-food sovereignty and development within the framework of ALBA-TCP and Petrocaribe.

