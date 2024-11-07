The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has congratulated President-Elect Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the election result is a “testament to the hard-won American values of robust debate, open democracy, self-determination and the relentless drive to craft a more perfect union.”

The Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have a long history of close ties and warm relations with the United States of America, the release further states.

The release adds that, the Government looks forward to building upon those historic ties in a traditional atmosphere of openness and mutual respect, for the benefit of both countries and the shared prosperity of our peoples.

The Ministry says it is also confident that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will strengthen its engagement through regional, hemispheric and multilateral bodies, like the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations.

