North Leeward livestock farmers to receive water tanks and production support

A number of Livestock farmers in North Leeward will benefit from a water tank distribution program through the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Portfolio Minister, Saboto Caesar announced this week that sixty water tanks will be given to livestock farmers to provide support in times of excessive temperatures.

Minister Caesar added that a 150-thousand dollar production support will also be provided to farmers.

Minister Caesar was speaking at the opening of the North Leeward Office, which will house the Farmers’ Support Company and the Medicinal Cannabis Authority.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related