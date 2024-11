MRS HYACINTH YVETTE WILLIAMS also known as HONORARY MOM of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Fountain died on Wednesday 23rd October at the age of 64. The funeral Service takes place (this afternoon), Friday November 8th at the St Paul United Methodist Church, Brooklyn, New York. The body lies at the church from 5:00. The service begins at 7:00. Burial takes place tomorrow, Saturday November 9th at the Carnasie Cemetery.

