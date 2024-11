The national commission on Crime Prevention yesterday hosted a collaborative “conversation to Connect with youth across the country” with the organizers of the Rise Reggae event, featuring Jamaican Reggae artiste Romain Virgo.

The Conversation aimed to give advice and encourage students who are facing challenges to get help by speaking to someone they look up to and trust.

Gailorn Browne has more in Today’s Special Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related