As St Vincent and the Grenadines heads into the peak of tourism season, Vincentians are being urged to act as walking billboards for the destination.

This comes from Senior Marketing Officer at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Caricia Taylor.

Taylor encouraged Vincentians to treat visitors as they would like to be treated when visiting a foreign country.

Taylor also encouraged operators and vendors in the tourism industry to get registered to be an approved operator.

