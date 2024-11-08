The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it is continuing its work aimed at eliminating the local transmission of Tuberculosis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In an interview with interview NBC news, Medical Officer of Health, in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Roger Duncan, said the Ministry will be holding public discussions across the country in the near future, to focus on continued collaborative work in ensuring this elimination.

He said the first step in this elimination is being able to test, diagnose and detect the disease locally, something he added is already in place.

Dr. Duncan said to ensure elimination of the local transmission of tuberculosis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the public needs to comply with treatment regimens and other guidelines, set by the Ministry of Health.

