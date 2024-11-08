The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said it continues to work extensively on the establishment of the country’s Tsunami Hazard Map and educating the public about this important document.

This statement was made by Deputy Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Kenson Stoddard.

He made the statement earlier this week as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined its global counterparts to observe World Tsunami Awareness Day.

Stoddard said as part of NEMO’s mandate, the organization is ensuring that the public is Tsunami-ready and the entity continues to educate communities, schools and other Vincentians about Tsunamis.

Stoddard said NEMO is continuing its work especially with people who live along coastlines, to ensure that the entire nation is Tsunami-ready.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related