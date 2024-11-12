Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to return from European engagements

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves will return to the state tomorrow following ten days of engagement across the European Continent.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in High Wycombe, London, the Prime Minister said he is trying to again negotiate for construction workers to come to St Vincent and the Grenadines to assist in the rebuilding process in the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said there are currently 22 Romanian and Scottish workmen in Canouan and Union Island.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related