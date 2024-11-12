Phase Two of Nation Road Rehabilitation project valued at $70 Million pending approval

The Nation Road Rehabilitation Project, NRRP now in its second phase, has identified a number of roads valued at 70 million dollars, to take to cabinet for approval.

So says Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, lands and Surveys and Physical Planning Montgomery Daniel.

Speaking on NBC Radio Minister Daniel says that the roads identified are not all which require work, however, they are the ones that can be completed within the range of funds to be allocated.

Daniel notes that the Arnos Vale Bridge will be one such project, under the NRRP.

Minister Daniel is reminding motorists, particularly truck drivers, that no truck above 2 tons is allowed to use the Arnos Vale Bridge leading to the tarmac, to protect its structural integrity.

He adds that work will commence on the bridge in the first quarter of next year.

