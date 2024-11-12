SVG is open for Business – Tourism Authority highlights recovery in the Grenadines Post-Hurricane Beryl

St Vincent and the Grenadines is open for business and that includes the Grenadines, ravaged by Hurricane Beryl.

That’s according to Senior Marketing Officer at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Caricia Taylor.

Taylor pointed to the fact that the first cruise call of the season was to Mayreau, with roughly 100 visitors.

Taylor said there are lots of plans in place for the Grenadines, as the tourist season advances.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related