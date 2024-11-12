A series of books titled “Reflections” was recently published by social commentator Renwrick Rose.

Speaking to NBC News, Rose said he is producing slim volume books that relate to particular aspects of Vincentian society and its development over the years.

He said he also wants to inspire people who want to write and or leave their mark on society.

The first book titled “Womens Struggle for Justice and Equality” focuses on women in society and how Vincentians can move forward.

While the other books focus on Independence titled – “Reclaiming our Independence and Defending our Democracy” and Reparations titled –

“We Grandparent’s Back Pay – A Struggle for Reparatory Justice.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related