Traditional marijuana farmers were provided the opportunity to display alternative produce at the recently concluded Cannabliss Festival.

Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Dr. Jerrol Thompson pointed to the fact the traditional marijuana farmers also produce vegetables and ground provision.

He noted that these farmers also contribute to food security of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr Thompson said that the traditional marijuana famers were able to take away from the festival that there is a wide open field for their products.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related