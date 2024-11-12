Vincentians encouraged to make use of National Public Library Services.
Vincentians are being encouraged to take advantage of the services available at the National Public Library.
This encouragement comes from Library Assistant with responsibility for the Accounts and Marketing Department at the Kingstown Public Library, Natasha Seales.
In an interview with NBC News, Seales says the library plays a very vital role in people of all ages becoming interested in literacy and further developing the habit of reading and learning.