MR GIDEON BERNARD GABRIEL better known as BOOP-SIN of Brighton and Mustique formerly of Barrouallie died on Wednesday October 30th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 24th at the Mt Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church, Prospect. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Brighton Cemetery.

