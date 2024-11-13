Today is the deadline for registration for the National Youth Choir Auditions

Today is the deadline for interested youths to register to participate in this weekend’s auditions for the establishment of a National Youth Choir in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Research Officer in the Department of Culture and Focal Point for the National Youth Choir, Rawdica Stephen tells NBC News, the objective of the Choir is to nurture the musical talents of youths between the ages 13 to 25 across the country.

She says auditions will take place in two rounds this Saturday and Sunday at the original Kingstown Anglican School Building.

Stephen outlines the format which the auditions will take on both days and she explains what is expected of the participants for their performances.

