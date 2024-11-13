The St Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association will for the first time host a week of activities dubbed Restaurant Week, as part of the calendar of activities to observe Tourism Month.

President of the Association, Isola Giddens tells NBC News the Restaurant week of activities will run from November 17th to the 23rd.

Giddens says the week is aimed at bringing Restaurants together to promote their menus while offering unique Vincentian foods to the public.

Giddens says thirty-three Restaurants from across the country have already committed to participating in Restaurant Week 2024.

Tourism Month is celebrated annually in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from November 1st to the 30th

Like this: Like Loading...

Related