Vincentians urged to remain prepared as Hurricane Season concludes

As the Atlantic Hurricane Season advances, Vincentians are being advised to ensure that they are fully prepared for any eventuality.

During an interview with NBC News, Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes said while the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season is into its last month, the public needs to be reminded that Hurricanes are not the only natural disasters that can affect the country.

She said as a result, people should not become complacent and remain vigilant at all times.

Forbes said people should also be mindful as during the past few weeks, this country has been experiencing heavy rainfall with increased flooding and landslides.

