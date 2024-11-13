Spotlight Taiwan – Collaboration Through the Arts’ set for this Friday at Peace Memorial Hall

The culture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan will be featured this Friday, at an event dubbed “Spotlight Taiwan – Collaboration Through the Arts”

The event will be held at the Peace Memorial Hall, beginning at 6pm on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel is encouraging the public to attend the event.

Minister Daniel has commended Taiwanese Ambassador, Fiona Fan for being instrumental in a number of projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

