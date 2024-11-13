SVG Port Authority completes repairs to Vessel ‘Splendid Ace’ after berthing incident

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority has successfully completed repairs to the vessel Splendid Ace, following an incident that occurred while it was berthing at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal, on Sunday 10th November 2024.

The Authority says in a press release that the damage the vessel sustained, was assessed and repairs carried out to an acceptable standard under the guidance of a NK class surveyor who arrived in the state on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The repair works to the vessel paved the way for the continuation of its voyage and as such the vessel departed the Kingstown Cruise Terminal around midday yesterday.

The release says the departure of the vessel Splendid Ace, reflects the Port Authority’s commitment to operational resilience and its capacity to respond effectively to unexpected challenges, thereby contributing to efficiency and effectiveness in the trade and transport sector across the region.

