MRS JOAN STELLA SHEEN-JOHN better known as MOMMY JOAN of Sharpes Dale died on Friday November 1st at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Tuesday November 19th at the Church of God World Wide Mission, Sharpes Dale. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

