St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to join its global counterparts to observe World Diabetes Day, this Thursday November 14th.

World Diabetes Day is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign.

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John tells NBC News, to observe the day the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment will hold an online Panel Discussion under the theme “Diabetes and well-being”.

John says this Thursday’s Panel Discussion will air live on Social Media commencing at 7pm.

