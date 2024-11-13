Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 13th November,2024 Z Jack November 13, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint In today’s special report we hear how foot care can play an integral role in diabetic care management, ahead of world diabetes day commemorated tomorrow November 14th. Gailorn Browne has more…….https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/DIABETES-FOOTCARE-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: The Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond set to officially open this SaturdayNext: St. Vincent and the Grenadines to observe World Diabetes Day with online panel discussion Related Stories Today is the deadline for registration for the National Youth Choir Auditions 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Today is the deadline for registration for the National Youth Choir Auditions November 13, 2024 St. Vincent and the Grenadines to observe World Diabetes Day with online panel discussion 1 min read Latest News News & Sports St. Vincent and the Grenadines to observe World Diabetes Day with online panel discussion November 13, 2024 The Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond set to officially open this Saturday 1 min read Latest News News & Sports The Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond set to officially open this Saturday November 13, 2024