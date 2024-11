MS JEMINY ALEANA OTTLEY better known as GEM of Redemption Sharpes died on Monday October 28th at the age of 65. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday November 14th at the St Bethel Spiritual Baptist church, Block 2000, Old Montrose. The body lies at the church from 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

