This country has to be able to produce roads that can withstand the weight of the new, heavier vehicles.

That’s according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, lands and Surveys and Physical Planning Montgomery Daniel.

Daniel was speaking on a recent Radio program when he said patching the roads is not enough.

Minister Daniel said that the cost of road rehabilitation works is expected to increase in order to have properly constructed roads that are resilient to heavy trucks and the transport of machinery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related