St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been awarded the prestigious title of best nature destination at the 2024 world tourism awards.

In a statement to NBC News, Senior Marketing Officer at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority SVGTA, Caricia Taylor says this is a recognition that solidifies the country’s position as a premiere destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

She adds that the SVGTA is committed to promoting sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that locals and visitors alike can enjoy the natural wonders of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for generations to come.

