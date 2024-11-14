The registration deadline for auditions for the National Youth Choir (NYC) has been extended to December 4th.

Research Officer in the Department of Culture and Focal Point for the National Youth Choir, Rawdica Stephen told NBC News, the two round of auditions will now take place on Saturday December 7th and Sunday December 8th at the original Kingstown Anglican School building on Higginson Street in Kingstown, across from the Methodist Church.

She said the extension comes as the Ministry of Culture does not wish to interrupt students currently participating in examinations, being held at schools across the country.

The National Youth Choir is a joint initiative between the Ministries of Culture and Education.

It is targeting young people ages 13 to 25, and aims to nurture and develop the musical talents of youth across St. Vincent and the Grenadines by providing a platform for personal growth and performance opportunities.

Persons who require more information can contact the Department of Culture via telephone number 4512180 or email [email protected].

