The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College was presented with the 16th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Book Award during last evening’s 26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture.

The lecture was delivered by Pro Vice Chancellor Principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus – Professor, Justin Robinson at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, ECCB Headquarters, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis last evening.

It was delivered on the theme: Resilience and Shared Prosperity: Implications and Imperatives for Small Island Developing States.

During his address, Pro Vice Chancellor Robinson said Small Island Developing States like the Caribbean Islands face some unique vulnerabilities but they remain resilient.

He however noted that while the region remains resilient to the shocks it faces, this resilience is very costly.

Pro Vice Chancellor Robinson said despite the challenges and vulnerabilities faced by the region these Small Island Developing States continue to do well and the region has achieved a lot to be proud of.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related