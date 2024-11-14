An appeal has been made for the public to remain vigilant as the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues.

This appeal was made by Meteorological Forecaster at the SVG Meteorological Services, Gregory Cato during an interview with NBC News.

Cato said with this Hurricane season being a very busy one they are asking the public to stay tuned to all weather information relevant to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said this is important as the country can still be affected by Tropical Waves or Trough systems even when there are no active Hurricanes.

Cato said while November is the last month of the Hurricane season it is usually the month that gets the most rainfall in the year and this can result in tremendous damage and destruction.

He said as a result of this, people should remain vigilant.

