Vincentians are being encouraged to attend this Friday’s Spotlight Taiwan Program at the Memorial Hall in Capital Kingstown.

This encouragement has come from Coordinator of the Spotlight Taiwan Program within the Department of Culture, Claydonna Peters, who said the program is being held to recognize and celebrate the diplomatic relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China Taiwan.

Peters said the program will be a grand event showcasing cultural elements from both countries.

Peters said the Spotlight Taiwan Program will feature a wide range of cultural performances from some of the best performers across the country.

She said the event is free to the public and tickets can be collected at the Ministry of Culture.

