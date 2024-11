MRS AGNES AUGERLIA ANGELA EDWARDS also known as ANGELA EDWARDS nee OSBORNE of Mountain Cabbage, Sion Hill died on Monday November 11th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Friday November 22nd at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

