Veterinary Public Health Specialist and United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization UNFAO National Correspondent Dr Colleen Phillips is urging livestock farmers to ensure they are not butchering animals with medication in their bodies.

Dr Phillips made this call during an interview with NBC News about Antimicrobial resistance, due to the consumption of meat with antibiotics and it’s negative effects on consumers.

According to the World Health Organization, WHO, Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a pressing global public health issue that occurs when microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites become resistant to antimicrobial medicines.

This makes infections harder to treat, and can lead to more severe illness, disability, and death. This means that AMR is not only a global human and animal health but also a socioeconomic crisis that impacts, food production and the environment.

And Dr. Phillips says one way of preventing AMR, is for livestock farmers to ensure that the animals have completed treatment and the withdrawal stage, to reduce risk to the consumer.

Dr. Phillips further encouraged farmers to ensure that they are responsible in their practices as providers of food.

November 18th to November 24th is globally recognized as World Antimicrobial Resistance AMR Awareness week.

This year’s theme is “Educate. Advocate. Act now.”

