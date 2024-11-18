Fisherfolk and Vessel Operators encouraged to prioritize communication devices for safety at sea
Fisherfolk and vessel operators are being reminded that having proper communication devices is very important while at sea.
This advice comes from Sub-lieutenant in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service, Gordon Charles.
In an interview with NBC News Charles encourages the use of communication Devices in the event that there is an issue in which assistance would be needed, particularly during times of bad weather.