Sports Sciences Soon Grads dominated the Awards for this year’s National Lotteries Authority/Unique Soccer Touch St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Football Championship which ended last Friday at Victoria Park in Kingstown.

Cori Durrant of Sport Sciences Soon Grads copped the award as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Tournament. Anthony Hazell was named the Tournament’s Best Goalkeeper. The Best Defender Award went to Pharon Durham. Delano Benjamin was named the Best Midfielder. He also won the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament Award. The only player not a member Sports Sciences Soon Grads to have won an Award was Lenroy Dalzell of Jebelle Youth.

Sports Sciences Soon Grads emerged this year’s Champions after beating Jebelle Youth in the Final. Third place went to System Three Youth with a 6-3 win over Sports Sciences Freshers.

