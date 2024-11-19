There were victories last weekend for Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble Family, VINLEC Power Stars, Argyle International Airport (AIA) Reload and Kombat Warriors in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble Family beat Young Stallions by 7 wickets in a match reduced 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Young Stallions 70-8 off 17 overs (Sunil James 4-5), County Meet Town Out-Ah Family 75-4 off 9.1 overs (Renrick Williams 30).

