This year’s St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship will begin today and close on 6th December at the Colleges’ Court at its Campus at Villa.

Seven teams will be vying for honours. The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Elites; the Division of Nursing Education Shooters; the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Netters; Associates Combined Jewels; the Division of Technical Education Alphas; the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Stars and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Belles.

