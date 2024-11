The Vita Malt Sion Hill Net ball Championships will continue today with two Knock-Out matches at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At 5.00 p. m, Sion Hill 2 will meet Sardo Strikers, and at 6.00 p. m, Caesar’s Real Estate San Souci Blazers will play against 3Js Valley Strikers.

