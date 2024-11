Sion Hill overwhelmed the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadins Police Force Youth Club Hoopers 276-4 in Division 2 of the National Fast5 Women’s Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose yesterday.

X-CEED 1 defeated Maple 21-17.

X-CEED Kights won from AM Shottas 22-17 in the Men’s Championship.

