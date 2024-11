MR FELIX STANLEY JACKSON WILLIAMS of Harmony Hall formerly of Park Hill died on Sunday November 10th at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Friday November 22nd at the St Olive Spiritual Baptist church, Park Hill. The body lies at the church from 2pm. The Service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery. The Van with Registration Number H206 will be at Chester Bus Shed at 2pm to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related