MRS JOYCE BACCHUS

MRS JOYCE BACCHUS of Cane Garden died on Sunday November 17th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Friday April 22nd at the Kingstown Methodist church. The Service begins at 11am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.